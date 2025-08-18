Bridget Brink stated that the scandalous meeting between Zelensky and Trump in February was one of the reasons for her resignation

A peace agreement that preserves Ukraine's independence and guarantees the safety of its people is in the interests of the United States. This was stated... stated / declared / said former US ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink.

The diplomat urged Washington to consider the consequences of agreements regarding Ukraine for America.

"A good deal is one that serves U.S. interests. That means ensuring that Ukraine remains a free and independent state with security guarantees that will allow millions of refugees to return home and contribute to the economy, reducing the need for foreign aid," she wrote.

Brink also mentioned the opportunities for American businesses that will open up if Ukraine maintains its independence.

"A deal that is beneficial for America also guarantees that American businesses will be able to benefit from Trump's deal regarding mineral resources. Every mile that Putin captures is a loss for American investment," she said.

But Brink considers upholding US democratic values to be the most important aspect.

"We need to support democracies and stand up to dictators. That's what makes America strong," the former ambassador wrote.

Brink noted that the policy of the US President's administration... Donald Trump "is contrary to our values and our interests."

She reminded that the current US president promised to quickly end the Russian-Ukrainian war, but instead, the Russian dictator... Vladimir Putin has only increased attacks during this time.

"Putin understands only one thing: force. The only way to stop him is to use all the levers of American power together with democratic partners to make it clear that continuing the war will devastate Russia's already struggling economy. All the cards are in our hands," Brink urged.

The diplomat stated that Trump's policy towards Ukraine was one of the reasons for her resignation.

"The last meeting between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office was a disaster – and that is one of the reasons why I resigned from my position as US Ambassador to Ukraine," she said.

According to Brink, the result is meeting in Washington on August 18 It should have included a demand for an immediate ceasefire, increased sanctions against Russia, and the confiscation of Russian assets to purchase American weapons.