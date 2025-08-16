CNN: Trump discusses NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine with European allies
President of the United States Donald Trump and European allies discussed possible security guarantees for Ukraine based on the principles of NATO Article 5. This was reported by CNN reported european official.
According to the official, it is about guarantees like Article 5 of the Alliance with the support of the United States and Europe in the event of a peace agreement.
At the same time, NATO will not be involved in these guarantees, the European official said.
on August 15, Trump on the eve of meetings in Alaska with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin suggestedthe United States can provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but not in the form of NATO membership.
"Maybe. Together with Europe and other countries. Not in the form of NATO... There are certain things that will not happen. But yes, together with Europe, it is possible," the US president said.
- on August 11, Senator Graham said that Russia and Ukraine will have to be exchanged some territories to end the war, but Kyiv must receive security guarantees to prevent Russian aggression from happening again.
- Politico wrote that Trump said to European and Ukrainian leaders on its readiness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees – under certain conditions.
- on August 14, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that security guarantees for Ukraine and "territorial disputes" should be part of the peace talks.
