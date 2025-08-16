CNN: Trump discusses NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine with European allies

According to the European official, it is a NATO Article 5 type guarantee with the support of the United States and Europe in case of a peace agreement

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump and European allies discussed possible security guarantees for Ukraine based on the principles of NATO Article 5. This was reported by CNN reported european official.

According to the official, it is about guarantees like Article 5 of the Alliance with the support of the United States and Europe in the event of a peace agreement.

At the same time, NATO will not be involved in these guarantees, the European official said.

Reference Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty is NATO's key principle defining collective defense. It states that an armed attack on one or more member states in Europe or North America is considered an attack on all members.

on August 15, Trump on the eve of meetings in Alaska with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin suggestedthe United States can provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but not in the form of NATO membership.

"Maybe. Together with Europe and other countries. Not in the form of NATO... There are certain things that will not happen. But yes, together with Europe, it is possible," the US president said.