Trump suggested that the US could provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but without joining NATO
President of the United States Donald Trump suggested that the United States could provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but not in the form of NATO membership. He said this said to journalists on board Air Force One en route to Alaska.
"Maybe. Together with Europe and other countries. Not in the form of NATO... There are certain things that will not happen. But yes, together with Europe, it is possible," the US president said.
During this conversation with journalists, Trump also said that he plans to discuss with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin potential "exchange of territories" between Ukraine and Russia. However, he noted that the decision will be up to Ukraine.
- on August 11, Senator Graham said that Russia and Ukraine will have to be exchanged some territories to end the war, but Kyiv must receive security guarantees to prevent Russian aggression from happening again.
- Politico wrote that Trump said to European and Ukrainian leaders on its readiness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees – under certain conditions.
- on August 14, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that security guarantees for Ukraine and "territorial disputes" should be part of the peace talks.
