Trump suggested that the US could provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but without joining NATO

The US can provide security guarantees for Ukraine together with Europe, the US president suggested

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump suggested that the United States could provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but not in the form of NATO membership. He said this said to journalists on board Air Force One en route to Alaska.

"Maybe. Together with Europe and other countries. Not in the form of NATO... There are certain things that will not happen. But yes, together with Europe, it is possible," the US president said.

During this conversation with journalists, Trump also said that he plans to discuss with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin potential "exchange of territories" between Ukraine and Russia. However, he noted that the decision will be up to Ukraine.