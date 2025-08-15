Trump says he will discuss territory swaps with Putin, but the decision is up to Ukraine

According to the US President, he should allow Ukraine to make decisions on territorial exchanges

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said he plans to discuss with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin potential "exchange of territories" between Ukraine and Russia. However, he noted that the decision would be up to Ukraine, said the leader of the United States to journalists on board Air Force One en route to Alaska.

"A territorial exchange is on the table, but I have to let Ukraine make the decision... I think they will make the right decision," Trump said.

The US president also said that "something will come out of the meeting with Putin" and once again threatened Russia with "serious consequences."

"Economically, yes, it will be very serious... I'd like to focus on our country, but I'm doing this to save a lot of lives. Yes, very seriously," Trump said.