The meeting between the US President and the Russian dictator is to begin at 22:00 Kyiv time

Donald Trump (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. local time in Anchorage, Alaska. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the White House.

Trump will leave the White House at 06:45 a.m. ET (13:45 Kyiv time) on Friday, August 15. The meeting is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. (22:00 Kyiv time).

The US president is expected to leave the same day at 17:45 local time (04:45 Kyiv time). He is expected to return to the White House early Saturday morning.

On August 14, Russian dictator's aide Yuri Ushakov claimed that the meeting between Putin and Trump would start at 11:30 local time (22:30 Kyiv time).

Trump will meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The venue for the summit is the military base in Anchorage, which was used to counter the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War.

The US president expects that if the meeting in Alaska goes well, the second will be between Putin and Zelensky. At the same time, Trump promises "very serious consequences" if the Russian dictator in Alaska does not agree to end the war.