White House reveals details of Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin in Alaska
On Friday, August 15, as part of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin several events are expected, including a briefing. This was reported on the air of the TV channel Fox News said White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.
According to her, the American president wants to exhaust all options to try to bring Russia's war against Ukraine to a peaceful resolution.
Leavitt said that on Friday morning, Trump will leave the White House for the military base in Anchorage, where he will have a personal meeting with Putin.
The spokeswoman said that after the one-on-one meeting, a lunch will be held with the participation of the Russian and US delegations. After that, Trump and Putin will give a press briefing.
"And so, what happens after this meeting is up to President Trump, and that's part of the reason why he's going there. He has incredible instincts, and he wants to sit down, look the Russian president in the eye, and see what progress can be made to move things forward, to end this brutal war, and to restore peace," she added.
- On August 15, Trump is to meet with Putin in Alaska to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.
- On August 13, the virtual meeting Zelenskyy and European leaders with Trump on the upcoming summit.
- On the same day, the US President stated that in case of a successful meeting with the Russian dictator in Alaska, the next one will involve Zelensky.
