White House reveals details of Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin in Alaska

On Friday, August 15, as part of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin several events are expected, including a briefing. This was reported on the air of the TV channel Fox News said White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.

According to her, the American president wants to exhaust all options to try to bring Russia's war against Ukraine to a peaceful resolution.

Leavitt said that on Friday morning, Trump will leave the White House for the military base in Anchorage, where he will have a personal meeting with Putin.

The spokeswoman said that after the one-on-one meeting, a lunch will be held with the participation of the Russian and US delegations. After that, Trump and Putin will give a press briefing.

"And so, what happens after this meeting is up to President Trump, and that's part of the reason why he's going there. He has incredible instincts, and he wants to sit down, look the Russian president in the eye, and see what progress can be made to move things forward, to end this brutal war, and to restore peace," she added.