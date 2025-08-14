Sky News: Europe weighs venues for potential Trump, Zelenskiy and Putin meeting

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

Allies are "actively" evaluating several European locations for a possible meeting of the US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin by the end of August. This was reported by the TV channel Sky News citing unnamed European officials familiar with the matter.

They said that the second meeting would depend on how the summit in Alaska goes on August 15, but the allies agree that the meeting place for the three leaders should be in Europe.

If tomorrow's talks are successful, the European Union and the United States are expected to hold a meeting on the next meeting of the three leaders on Saturday afternoon.

Zelenskyy had previously proposed holding the meeting in Rome, but countries such as France, Finland, Spain, and Germany believe that a neutral location, such as Geneva, would be more appropriate.

Turkey has also twice offered to hold talks on its territory.

On August 15, Trump is to meet with Putin in Alaska to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

On August 13, the virtual meeting Zelenskyy and European leaders with Trump on the upcoming summit.

On the same day, the US President stated that in case of a successful meeting with the Russian dictator in Alaska, the next one will involve Zelensky.