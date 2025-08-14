Ukraine will neither lose nor win from the meeting in Alaska – diplomat Ogryzko

The former foreign minister believes that the talks between Trump and Putin will not change the situation

Volodymyr Ogryzko (Photo: armyinform)

Meeting with the President of the United States Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin The situation in Alaska will not shift the situation for Ukraine either for the worse or for the better. This is the opinion... expressed Head of the Center for Russian Studies, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (2007-2009) Volodymyr Ogryzko in the comment LIGA.net.

The diplomat emphasized that Ukraine will not be present at the talks in Anchorage, so one should not expect a breakthrough, given Trump's not-so-pro-Ukrainian stance.

"If the meeting takes place without Ukraine, let them talk about whatever they want. If they maintain the supply of weapons and intelligence, then we don't need anything more from the States," he said.

Ogryzko did not rule out that Trump, having failed to reach an agreement with Putin, might announce his withdrawal from the negotiations.

However, such a development is unlikely, because, according to the diplomat, there are many people on the American president's team who will explain that it will look like a defeat.

"Trump needs a victory. And he will get it, even if he achieves nothing from Putin – he will simply declare victory," said the diplomat.

Ogryzko believes that Putin will support such statements by the American leader.

"Putin will continue to play to Trump, pretending to want peace, fooling him so that he doesn't impose additional sanctions and doesn't give weapons to Ukraine. They have found each other in this game," Ogryzko said.

The diplomat believes that everything will ultimately be decided on the battlefield.