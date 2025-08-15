Trump flies to Alaska to meet with Putin – video

The US President has already flown to Alaska on Air Force One

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump traveled to Alaska to meet with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Reuters, Sky News and ABC News.

Trump first left the White House for Andrews Air Force Base, from where he flew to Alaska on Air Force One.

He did not stop to talk to journalists, but waved before going inside for the seven-hour flight.

JUST IN: President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for a high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/vOBfs02NnM pic.twitter.com/LYHA16BM1P - ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2025

Trump's personal meeting with Putin will be followed by talks involving delegations. The US president and the Russian dictator are expected to hold a press conference following the talks.