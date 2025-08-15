Trump flies to Alaska to meet with Putin – video
President of the United States Donald Trump traveled to Alaska to meet with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Reuters, Sky News and ABC News.
Trump first left the White House for Andrews Air Force Base, from where he flew to Alaska on Air Force One.
He did not stop to talk to journalists, but waved before going inside for the seven-hour flight.
Trump's personal meeting with Putin will be followed by talks involving delegations. The US president and the Russian dictator are expected to hold a press conference following the talks.
- Trump to meet with Putin in Alaska august 15. The venue of the summit is military base in Anchorage. The meeting is scheduled for at 22:00 kyiv time.
- To Alaska have already arrived russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev, and Russian propagandists.
- Ukraine neither loses nor wins from the meeting in Alaska, said former Foreign Minister Volodymyr Ohryzko. Read more about the meeting and forecasts for its results in analysis LIGA.net.
