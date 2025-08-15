Lavrov, Darchiev, Dmitriev and Kremlin propagandists have already arrived in Alaska. Putin's motorcade caught on video in Magadan

Photo: RIA Novosti

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have already arrived in Alaska, where US President Donald Trump will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin . Putin first flew to Magadan, according to the Kremlin's TASS and RIA resources.

According to the Flightradar service, as of 02:10 Kyiv time, the plane with the propagandists landed at the Anchorage airport.

Around 04:00, a TASS source said that Lavrov and Darchiev were also on the scene.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, is also on site.

Kirill A. Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) August 15, 2025

The Kremlin propagandists who came to cover the summit were accommodated at the Alaska Airlines Center stadium. They were provided with cots in the lobby and separated by screens.

They say that "the center has everything you need - showers, WiFi and signs in Russian.".

Putin flies to Magadan before meeting with Trump.

According to the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, he will first visit an industrial enterprise and meet with the governor, because "heading to the northeast, Putin never missed an opportunity to deal with regional affairs.".

In Magadan, locals filmed the passage of the Russian dictator's motorcade. Caution, a lot of profanity.