Former US Ambassador to Russia: Almost all of the richest Russians have never supported the war

Michael McFaul (Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/EPA)

Almost all of the richest Russians do not support Russia's war against Ukraine, considering it harmful to their business and lifestyle, says former US Ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul. He expressed this opinion in interview LIGA.net.

According to him, everyone who has different views on the war from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid to say anything. In fact, he has brought only the biggest hawks closer to him.

"Virtually all of the wealthiest Russians never supported the war, considered it unnecessary and irrational, harmful to their business affairs and lifestyle," McFaul said.

He clarified that he was talking about those who received their fortunes under the previous president of Russia, Boris Yeltsin. He stated that they have no influence on Putin, do nothing to convince him to stop the war – it is dangerous for their fortunes and lives.

McFaul said that there is another group, former Soviet intelligence officers who made their fortunes under Putin.

"They support him because they know that their property directly depends on the stability of the regime. So they do everything they can to keep him in power as long as possible. There's another thing: when a person has absolute power for 25 years, he no longer hears anyone. The influence of any environment is weak. Putin lives in his own world," the former ambassador said.