Beth Sanner (Photo: x.com/barronsadviso)

Russia is forced to rely on the support of China, Iran, and North Korea, as it is unable to wage war against Ukraine on its own. Beth Sanner, former Deputy Director of National Intelligence of the United States, told LIGA.net on the sidelines of the Kyiv Security Forum.

Sanner emphasized that the fact that leaders of other countries marched through Red Square on May 9 at Vladimir Putin's parade means that the Russian dictator wants to show himself to the world not as isolated, but as someone who has friends, and he needs these countries.

She emphasized that these relations are not built on Russia's strength, but on the contrary – on its weakness.

"Putin could not wage war against Ukraine without desperately poor North Korea and Iran and economically dominant China. He needs these countries. And this is dangerous for Putin. Relationships that are built not on friendship and shared values, but on need, are usually weak and fragile," the former US intelligence officer noted.

Sanner also emphasized that these countries are now united by the desire to change the world order.

"Russia seeks to break the current world order, China seeks to manipulate it and prevent US dominance. They agree on only one thing – this order should not be led by America," she emphasized.

Sanner also drew attention to the domestic American context.

"I'm concerned that Trump's policies only make the Kremlin's job easier. I hope it will become clear by the NATO summit that it is Russia, not Ukraine, that is the problem in this war and the problem in resolving this war," the former US intelligence officer noted.

Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, which is celebrated in Russia as "Victory Day."

China's leader and Russian dictator Putin have signed a new agreement to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia.