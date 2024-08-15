Four Iris-T, 30 Leopard 1, 400 IFVs – Germany details planned transfers to Ukraine by December

The aid also includes 12 German PzH 2000 self-propelled guns and four Slovak Zuzana 2 howitzers

Iris-T SLM (Illustrative photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Germany plans to deliver two short-range and two medium-range Iris-T air defense systems, 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, 400 MRAP-type armored vehicles, 16 self-propelled artillery units of two types, and other weaponry to Ukraine by December 2024, as was announced by German Major General Christian Freuding on the Bundesver's YouTube channel.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Freuding outlined that by December 2024, Germany plans to transfer to Ukraine:

→ 2 Iris-T SLM;

→ 2 Iris-T SLS;

→ 10 Gepard anti-aircraft guns;

→ Guided missiles for Iris-T;

→ Approximately 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks;

→ 400 MRAP-technology armored vehicles;

→ 12 PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers;

→ 4 Slovak-made Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers;

→ Zetros tanker truck;

→ Various types of trucks;

→ Various types of vehicles (off-road vehicles, pickups, minivans);

→ Various types of drones;

→ Various anti-drone systems;

→ Assault rifles and ammunition;

→ Medical equipment;

→ Field hospital.

Iris-T SLM are medium-range air defense systems, operating within a radius of up to 40 km and at altitudes up to 25 km. Iris-T SLS are short-range systems capable of intercepting targets at distances up to 10 km and altitudes up to 6 km.

Read also: US announces new military aid packages for Ukraine: up to $200M and $1.5B