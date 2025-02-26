France and UK seek US support for European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

French Finance Minister Éric Lombard hopes US will support European troops after a ceasefire in Ukraine

Eric Lombard (Photo: Stephane De Sakutin / EPA)

European nations, including the UK and France, are preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine to enforce a ceasefire, as stated by French Finance Minister Éric Lombard in an interview with Bloomberg.

Lombard expressed confidence that the United States would support European forces in this mission.

"If we want a ceasefire to be respected, we need a US backup. I believe the Americans have agreed to do that," he said.

On February 24, U.S. President Donald Trump, during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, indicated that European troops sent to Ukraine could receive "certain support" from the U.S.

Trump also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept this arrangement.

On February 19, it was reported that European countries are drafting a plan for a 30,000-strong peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

The plan, which will be presented to Trump by Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, does not require U.S. troops on the ground but anticipates American support in aviation and intelligence.

Discussions about U.S. support for European troops in Ukraine were also a focus during Macron's meeting with Trump.