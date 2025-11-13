France beats Ukraine in 2026 World Cup qualifying match

The Ukrainian national team lost to France with a score of 4:0

Photo: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / EPA

The French national team defeated the Ukrainian team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The match ended with a score of 4-0 in favor of the French.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice, in the 55th and 83rd minutes, while Mike Oliseh scored in the 76th and Ego Eketike in the 88th minutes.

After the loss, Ukraine dropped to third place in Group D with seven points. The second-place Iceland has the same amount, but it has a better goal ratio (13:9 to 8:11 for the Ukrainian team).

The French are in first place with 13 points. Azerbaijan closes the group with one.