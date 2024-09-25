France to equip and train Ukrainian brigade – Zelenskyy meets with Macron

During their talks, Zelenskyy provided Macron with a detailed update on the battlefield situation and the needs of Ukrainian defenders

Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

France will equip and train a Ukrainian brigade, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, according to the president's office website.

"In the near future, France will train and fully equip the Ukrainian brigade," the statement reads.

During the talks, Zelenskyy provided a detailed update to Macron on the situation on the battlefield and the needs of Ukrainian defenders.

The two leaders discussed further strengthening Ukraine’s air defense system and training its military personnel.

They also talked about the outcomes of thematic conferences on the Peace Formula and the preparation for an upcoming meeting on nuclear safety, with France leading the corresponding working group. Additionally, Zelenskyy and Macron focused on preparations for the second Peace Summit.

