France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets and train pilots – Macron
France will provide Ukraine with several Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and will train Ukrainian pilots, French President Emmanuel Macron announced in Normandy, according to Le Figaro.
"France is helping the Ukrainians to resist, but we don't want an escalation," he said.
According to the French leader, during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on June 7, France will begin a new cooperation with Ukraine, including the supply of fighter jets.
To prepare pilots for the Mirage 2000-5, France will organize six-month training courses starting this summer, Macron said. In addition, Paris will help train a Ukrainian brigade of 4,500 soldiers.
