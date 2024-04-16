France to invite Russia to D-Day anniversary – Europe 1

The invitation will be sent to Russian diplomatic representation in France

79th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in Normandy (Photo: EPA)

France will invite a Russian delegation to the commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, according to radio station Europe 1, citing unnamed sources familiar with the French government's decision.

The report states that the Russian delegation will be present in Normandy on June 6 if Moscow accepts the invitation from the Élysée Palace.

The invitation will be sent to the Russian diplomatic representation in France.

It is not yet known who will represent Russia at the commemorations, as the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

REFERENCE The D-Day landings were a military operation conducted on June 6, 1944, during World War II by the Allies: the United States, Great Britain, and Canada. The objective of the landings was to open a Second Front in Europe and liberate the western part of the continent from Nazi occupation. The capture of several beachheads in France allowed for the launch of an offensive and the expulsion of German forces.

