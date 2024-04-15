Russian army strikes educational institution in Kharkiv Oblast, casualties reported

The head of the regional military administration stated that the strike was carried out by Russians using a guided bomb

The dropping of a guided aerial bomb (Illustrative photo - website of the occupiers)

The Russian army struck an educational institution in the Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and wounding four others, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the local regional military administration.

Syniehubov said the strike occurred around 2:00 p.m. and was carried out by Russian forces using a guided aerial bomb on the village of Lukyantsi.

The head of the regional military administration said the bomb hit an educational institution.

Two men, aged 63 and 65, were killed in the strike, and four others were injured: two women aged 63 and 66, and two men aged 38 and 65.

The injured were taken to a medical facility with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds, Syniehubov said.

