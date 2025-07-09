French Defense Minister outlines "red line" on Ukraine

Ukrainians should be able to provide for their own security, says Sebastian Lecornu

Sébastien Lecornu (Photo: Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA)

For France, the demilitarization of Ukraine is an absolute "red line" in the settlement of the war. This was stated by French Defense Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu in an interview with Valeurs actuelles.

"Our absolute red line is the demilitarization of Ukraine. We must be consistent. We cannot refuse Ukraine's accession to NATO and at the same time accept the fact that it no longer has an army," the minister said.

According to Lecornu, Ukrainians should be able to provide for their own security. He added that this is a key factor, because "otherwise I don't really believe in the security of neighboring countries".

French Defense Minister emphasizes that the "coalition of the willing" allows Kyiv to think about the future format of its army, while Paris can think about opportunities for its industry.

He also noted that Kyiv cannot always be dependent on Starlink or American missiles for Patriot air defense systems.