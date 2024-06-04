Germany to buy extra 200,000 shells to replenish stockpiles used to support Ukraine – Reuters

Artillery shells (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The German Ministry of Defense plans to order an additional 200,000 artillery shells from the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to replenish its own army stocks, reported Reuters with reference to a letter from the German Ministry of Defense to the parliamentary budget committee.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The army plans to acquire 200,000 additional 155 mm artillery rounds worth about 880 million euros ($960 million) as part of a framework agreement with defense company Rheinmetall. Earlier, the German army has already agreed to an agreement worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), which provides for the supply of several hundred thousand shells, fuses and charges.

The new ammunition are intended to replenish the army's stocks, as Germany helps supply weapons to Ukraine, which is fighting Russian aggression.

Reuters reported that as Western governments bolster their armies and stockpile after supplying arms to Ukraine, Rheinmetall, whose market value has more than quadrupled since the start of the war, is seeing a sharp increase in orders. In placing the order, the German Ministry of Defense also wants to ensure that Rheinmetall can set up a new production line in the city of Unterluess.

In January 2024, the Rheinmetall defense conglomerate announced that it would build a new plant for the production of large-caliber ammunition, in particular for Ukraine.

In February, Rheinmetall began building a new Werk Niedersachsen ammunition plant in German . According to plans, it will start working in one year, and in three years it will reach the planned capacity of 200,000 artillery shells.

On June 3, it became known that a German company will build a factory for the production of 155-mm artillery shells in Lithuania.