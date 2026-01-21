FT: EU-Trump tensions over Greenland derail signing of Ukraine support plan

According to officials in the know, the dispute has overshadowed attention to Ukraine and there are no plans to sign the document

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump

Due to tensions between Europe and the United States amid statements by the American president Donald Trump about the desire to own Greenland, the signing of a "prosperity plan" for Ukraine was disrupted. This was reported by the Financial Times reported six unnamed officials.

The plan is a package of economic support for post-war Ukraine that is being discussed by Washington, Kyiv, and European capitals. Its goal is to secure long-term support for Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery after any ceasefire.

According to the anonymous sources, the planned announcement of the $800 billion "prosperity plan" that was to be agreed upon at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week has been postponed. "Deep differences" have emerged between Europe and the United States over Greenland and the proposed Trump-led Peace Council.

"So far, no signing," said one of the officials.

Another noted that EU countries cannot ignore the US president's actions on Greenland while trying to make progress on other issues, including Ukraine.

"No one is in the mood to make a big spectacle of the Trump deal right now. The controversy has overshadowed the planned attention to Ukraine," said a third official.

According to the interlocutors, most EU countries have rejected Trump's invitation to the Peace Council, and the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has deepened existing concerns about the proposal.

The French president said that the country would not be a member of the council because of concerns about its powers. Germany, on the other hand, said that a prerequisite for their participation is that the body be compatible with the existing international legal framework.

The three interlocutors emphasized that tensions between the United States and European capitals over Greenland had derailed talks on the document between senior national security officials this week. Washington did not send a representative to the January 19 talks, they said.

"The mood has changed a bit. He has crossed a line, and we cannot pretend that it is business as usual," said one senior EU diplomat.

At the same time, six officials said that the "prosperity plan" would not be postponed indefinitely and could still be signed later.