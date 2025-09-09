This is happening against the backdrop of the Trump administration's dismantling of structures that protected US elections and countered foreign interference

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The United States has informed European countries that it is abandoning joint efforts to combat disinformation from Russia, China and Iran. The Financial Times reports reported three European officials familiar with the matter.

It is noted that last week, European countries received a notice from the State Department that the United States was terminating the memorandums of understanding signed last year under the administration of former President Joe Bidenaimed at forming a unified approach to detecting and exposing malicious information from these countries.

Journalists note that this is happening against the backdrop of the presidential administration Donald Trump eliminated the government agencies that were responsible for protecting the integrity of US elections and countering foreign interference at home and abroad.

The former head of the center, James Rubin, called the move a "unilateral act of disarmament" in the information war with Russia and China.

Зn Rubin's estimates, about 22 countries in Europe and Africa signed agreements with the United States last year.

They became part of the Biden administration's program to counter foreign manipulation, which aimed to build a common understanding of the threat and work with partner countries on a joint response.