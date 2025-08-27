Russians launch fake news about Ukraine's "provocations" with hazardous substances in Donetsk region – CPJ

Russians are trying to shift responsibility for any consequences to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the CPA noted

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Russian propaganda is spreading a fake about Ukraine's alleged preparation of "provocations" with hazardous substances in the combat zone in Donetsk region. About this reported Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

The Center notes that Russian propaganda media reports that poisonous substances are allegedly being planted in water and food and disguised as "supplies of Russian-made provisions."

"These reports have nothing to do with reality and are a typical example of manipulations to justify Russia's aggressive actions and create an information alibi for its own war crimes," the Center emphasized.

Screenshot (Photo: CPJ)