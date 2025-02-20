FT: US opposes 'Russian aggression' phrase in G7 statement on Ukraine

Anonymous sources noted that they continue to work with the United States on this issue and hope for an agreement

Donald Trump (Photo by EPA)

The United States opposes using the phrase "Russian aggression" in the G7 statement for the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Financial Times reported, citing five anonymous Western officials familiar with the matter.

"We are adamant that there must be a distinction made between Russia and Ukraine. They are not the same. The Americans are blocking that language, but we are still working on it and hopeful of an agreement," said one of the officials.

According to unnamed sources, this could disrupt the traditional display of unity. In the 2024 G7 statement, the phrase "Russian aggression" was mentioned five times.

They said that the disagreements arose after US President Donald Trump accused Ukraine of starting the full-scale war, called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections," and proposed to bring Russia back into the G7.

Two unnamed sources noted that the insistence on softening the wording indicates a "broader shift" in US policy. The United States now describes the full-scale war as the "Ukrainian conflict."