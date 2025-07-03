FT: Zelenskyy and Trump to discuss suspension of US arms supplies to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

On Friday, July 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American leader Donald Trump are scheduled to have a telephone conversation. This was reported by the newspaper Financial Times with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

The leaders are expected to discuss the suspension of some key U.S. arms shipments to Kyiv during a phone call on Friday .

The interlocutors added that Zelenskyy will also raise the issue of potential future arms sales.

Work is still underway to organize the conversation. Its realization depends on the coordination of the schedules of both parties.

LIGA.net asked the Office of the President and Zelensky's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov for a comment, but received no response at the time of publication.

On July 2, it became known that the Pentagon had suspended the supply of some air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine due to fears that the US arsenals had become too small.

The Defense Ministry said that was checking the data on the pause in the supply of US weapons.