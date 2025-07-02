US Ambassador to NATO explains the reason for the pause in the supply of certain weapons to Ukraine

Matthew Whitaker believes that Washington should first take care of its own weapons needs

Matthew Whitaker (Photo: Valda Kalnina/EPA)

The United States needs to make sure it has enough weapons in stock. This is how U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker commented on Washington's decision to suspend the supply of air defense missiles and ammunition to Ukraine on the air of the Fox Business TV channel.

"I think the most important thing to know is what America looks like in the first place. We have to take care of the needs of the United States first. And that's what the Pentagon does all the time – making sure that the United States has the strategic defense capabilities it needs to project power," Whitaker said.

He added that Washington needs to make sure it has enough missiles for the Patriot air defense system, enough air defense capabilities, and "everything we need to ensure our own success on the battlefield, wherever that may be".

The ambassador mentioned the strikes on Iran with precision bombs carried out by B-2 bombers. He emphasized that the states of the world want to be allied with the United States, because "they can provide these capabilities".

The official emphasized that the United States must make sure it has what it needs to deter and defend itself.

"And of course, U.S. President Donald Trump wants to make sure that NATO members have everything they need," he said.

On July 2, it became known that the Pentagon had suspended the supply of some air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine due to fears that the US arsenals had become too small.

The Defense Ministry said that was checking the data on the pause in the supply of US weapons.