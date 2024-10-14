Future German chancellor candidate Merz backs Ukraine with conditional Taurus missile transfer
Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and a potential future candidate for German Chancellor, has expressed support for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes for Ukraine and providing Taurus missiles under certain conditions, according to n-tv.
Merz stated that he would support the transfer of the long-awaited Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but not immediately. Instead, he proposed a phased approach with one key condition.
The first step, according to Merz, would be to address Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a demand to stop striking civilian targets in Ukraine.
If the Kremlin does not comply with this demand, Berlin would then proceed to transfer the long-range weapons to Ukraine, Merz added.
Current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly stated that Ukraine will not receive Taurus missiles because their use is tied to the German military. He has explained that the targeting of these missiles must be handled by specialists from Germany.
Scholz even laughed once when asked again about transferring these missiles to Ukraine, drawing criticism from the opposition.