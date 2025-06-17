G7 managed to approve a joint statement on Trump's departure

The document deals exclusively with recent events between Israel and Iran.

G7 summit in Canada (Photo: FILIPPO ATTILI/EPA)

The G7 countries have agreed on a joint statement on the military conflict between Israel and Iran, despite the urgent departure of US President Donald Trump . The text of the statement is published on the CanadaG7 website.

The leaders of the G7 countries reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East and to supporting the security of Israel.

"In this context, we affirm that Israel has the right to defend itself," the signatories said.

The statement calls Iran "the main source of regional instability and terror."

"We have consistently stated that Iran will never be able to have a nuclear weapon," the G7 leaders stressed.

The G7 countries called for a resolution to the Iran crisis and a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza. They also pledged to "closely monitor the implications for international energy markets and coordinate, including with like-minded countries, to ensure market stability."

The Russian-Ukrainian war, which was supposed to be one of the key issues for discussion at the G7 summit, is not mentioned in the joint statement.

It was previously reported that the G7 countries will not attempt to reach consensus on a joint communiqué due to significant differences with the US on a number of issues, including the Russian-Ukrainian war.