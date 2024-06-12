G7 to call on China to stop supporting Russia in war against Ukraine – Bloomberg

Flag of China (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Following the summit in Italy, the leaders of the G7 states will call on China to stop supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, reported Bloomberg, whose journalists got acquainted with the draft communique of the future summit.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The G7 will also urge Beijing to encourage Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and support a just peace.

Bloomberg reports that Ukraine's allies accuse China of supplying Russia with technology and parts for the military-industrial complex. In addition, Beijing helps Moscow circumvent trade restrictions. Prohibited materials often enter the Russian Federation through third countries, such as China and Turkey, or through networks of intermediaries, the journalists write.

"China’s ongoing support for Russia’s defense industrial base has significant and broad-based security implications," the draft statement said, which could still be amended before being agreed upon by leaders at a summit in Italy.

The G7 and the European Union are expected to introduce new restrictions as part of efforts to combat sanctions evasion. They will target banks in third countries that facilitate the trade, require companies to step up inspections of their overseas subsidiaries and subcontractors, and expand restrictions on Western-branded goods still entering Russia.

On May 22, British Defense Secetary Grant Shapps said that American and British intelligence have evidence that China is preparing to provide lethal aid to the Russian Federation for use in the war against Ukraine.

On the same day, the US president's national security advisor said that Washington had no information about direct arms supplies from China to Russia.