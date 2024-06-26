Gap in artillery fire between Ukraine and Russia narrows to 1:3 – General Staff sources

A month ago, it was 1 to 5 in favor of the invaders

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The gap in artillery fire between Ukraine and Russia on the front line has narrowed to 1:3, sources in the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces told LIGA.net.

The sources mentioned that this data refers to the overall use of ammunition.



How the dynamics changed during the year

Previously, a source in the General Staff told LIGA.net that in the summer of 2023, the occupiers had around 10,000 to 15,000 shots per day, while the Ukrainian defenders had 10,000, marking a "relative parity."

However, from August to the end of 2023, the invaders increased their daily shots to 20,000, while Ukraine's remained at 10,000.

Since the beginning of 2024, Russian forces have been firing 60,000 to 70,000 shots daily, thanks to cooperation with countries like Iran, the source said.

By the end of April, the Defense Forces were firing about 13,000 rounds a day, and by the end of May, the situation had improved.

On May 26, Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk stated that the ratio of shots was already averaging one to five in favor of the invaders.



