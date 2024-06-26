Slovakia increases production and repair of artillery shells for Ukrainian army

Slovakia has significantly increased the production and repair of artillery shells of the necessary calibers, announced President Peter Pellegrini

Slovakia is participating in supporting the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Peter Pellegrini stated during a visit to the Czech Republic, according to Pravda.

Pellegrini said that Bratislava supports Kyiv in ways not often discussed, such as supplying electricity to prevent the collapse of Ukraine's energy system.

The President of Slovakia also confirmed the country's participation in the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

"Thanks to our production capacities, we will make a significant contribution to the success of the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition," Pellegrini noted.

According to him, Slovakia has increased the production and repair of artillery shells of the necessary calibers.

"A significant portion of the ammunition collected by the Czech Republic will ultimately be refurbished and produced directly at Slovak factories," he said.

