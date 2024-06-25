First shipment of ammunition from our initiative arrived in Ukraine – Czech PM

Initially, it was about 800,000 rounds, but later statements mentioned 1 million to 1.5 million shells that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could receive under the Czech initiative

Ukraine has received the first batch of ammunition purchased for the Defense Forces under the Czech initiative, the country's Prime Minister Petr Fiala wrote on X.

"The first shipment of ammunition from our initiative arrived in Ukraine some time ago. We are doing what it takes," the statement reads.

The Czech Prime Minister did not specify the exact number of shells.

Initially, it was about 800,000 shells that could be sent to Ukraine. However, in March, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský stated that Kyiv could potentially receive 1.5 million rounds. In April, Czech President Petr Pavel mentioned that Prague had found over 1 million artillery shells in third countries that could be purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

