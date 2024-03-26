US General: If Russia wins, Germany will be the biggest loser

Ben Hodges states Europe can and should do more to defeat Russia in the war

Ben Hodges (Photo: US Embassy)

If Russia defeats Ukraine in the war, Germany will become "the biggest loser" and European allies will have to "seriously consider helping Ukraine defeat Russia," according to the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, in an interview with BBC Ukraine.

"If Russia wins, Germany will be the biggest loser. It will destroy trust in Germany, and make it a hostage to Russian nuclear threats. And Germany will again have millions of refugees," he said.

It is in Germany's interest for Ukraine to defeat Russia, said Hodges.

The American general added that Germany, Great Britain, France – all these are sovereign states that "can do more."

