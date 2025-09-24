General Staff confirms Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat's damage in Bashkortostan and other locations

Illustrative photo: AFU

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan and a number of other facilities in Russia on the night of September 24.

According to the command, the strike on Bashkortostan was carried out to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army and complicate the supply of fuel to the occupiers' units.

Preliminarily, the primary oil processing unit ELOU-AVT-6 was damaged, and a fire continues at the plant.

"This enterprise processed up to 10 million tons of oil per year and is a key producer of liquid rocket fuel in Russia," the General Staff noted.

Also, the military added, the Defense Forces struck at important facilities in Volgograd region that are involved in the supply of Russian troops:

→ the flames engulfed the Kuzmychi-1 oil pumping station, which is part of the transportation system for crude oil to the southern regions of the aggressor country;

→ the Zenzevatka oil pumping station, which transports oil through the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk main oil pipeline, was damaged.

In addition, on the night of September 24, the Defense Forces, in order to disrupt the production of UAVs and reduce Russia's combat capabilities, hit a drone production facility in Valuiki, Belgorod region, where a hit and fire were recorded, the General Staff added.

"The results and extent of the damage are being clarified," the command said.

The General Staff also confirmed the successful implementation of one of the previous missions: on Sept. 22, long-range defense assets struck Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant – production areas were damaged, which brought part of the production process to a halt.

"This GPP is one of the world's largest gas chemical complexes and the main producer of sulfur for explosives in Russia, accounting for up to 66% of Russian production. The annual volume of petroleum products processed at the Astrakhan GPP is up to 3.2 million tons per year," the statement said.

