Gazprom refinery in Bashkortostan hit by SBU drones for second time in a week – source

The distance from Ukraine to the target is over 1400 km

Fire after the attack on the oil refinery (Photo: occupiers' resources)

The Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan was hit by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by an interlocutor in the Service 0 LIGA.net .

For the second time in a week, drones of the Special Operations Center "A" flew to Bashkortostan and hit one of the largest oil refineries and petrochemical plants in Russia. The distance from the territory of Ukraine to the target is about 1400 km.

As a result of several hits, a fire broke out on the territory of the plant, and a huge column of black smoke rose into the air. Local authorities said the extent of the damage was still being investigated .

"The SBU continues to carry out targeted strikes against facilities that finance the war against our country. The "cotton" season at Russian refineries is in full swing. The gas station country must finally realize that the aggression against Ukraine is costing it very dearly," the source said .

The affected enterprise is capable of producing 150 types of products: motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, polyethylene.

