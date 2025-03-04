General Staff: Ukrainian forces hit oil infrastructure, refinery in Russia

An oil refinery in the Samara region was targeted in the attack

Oil refinery (Illustrative photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

On the night of March 4, Ukrainian defense forces struck several targets in Russia, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Ukraine's drone units, in coordination with other defense forces, carried out strikes on key Russian military-related facilities.

In Russia's Rostov region, Ukrainian forces hit oil pumping infrastructure used to supply the Russian army. Powerful explosions and a fire were reported at the site.

There were also confirmed strikes on the production facilities of the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region. Russian forces actively responded with electronic warfare and air defense systems, but a fire broke out at the facility.

The General Staff also reported strong explosions near the Sokhranovka-Oktyabrskaya gas pipeline operations site in the Rostov region.

Details on the full extent of the damage are still being clarified.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry, as usual, reported only on allegedly intercepted and destroyed drones, claiming to have downed 18 UAVs.

According to Moscow, 10 drones were supposedly shot down or intercepted over the Rostov region, three over Voronezh, two over Samara, and one each over Kursk, Belgorod, and Astrakhan.