Ukraine's Armed Forces stated they will use all available means to destroy the Russian military

Russian soldiers (Photo sourced from occupier media)

On January 7, Ukrainian forces targeted the command post of Russia's 810th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

A precise strike hit an enemy position near the village of Belaya, approximately 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. However, details of the strike remain undisclosed.

The General Staff emphasized that such fire strikes are an integral part of combat operations carried out by Defense Forces units operating on Russian territory.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will use all available means to destroy the armed formations of the Russian Federation that threaten the safety of Ukrainian citizens," the General Staff's statement reads.