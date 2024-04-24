NATO does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in more allied countries, Stoltenberg says

Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: EPA)

At this time, NATO has no plans to expand the number of allied countries with nuclear weapons, announced the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, during a joint briefing with the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Poland, according to The Guardian.

When asked if the alliance is negotiating to expand the joint use of nuclear weapons, Stoltenberg said that "there are not plans for this."

On April 22, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw is ready to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory within the framework of the NATO Nuclear Sharing program. According to him, this issue has been a topic of Polish-American negotiations for some time.

REFERENCE Nuclear Sharing is NATO's nuclear deterrence program. It allows for the provision of nuclear warheads to member states of the Alliance that do not have their own nuclear weapons. Since November 2009, as part of the program, US nuclear weapons have been placed in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkiye.

On March 25, 2023, Vladimir Putin announced his intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus - allegedly in response to Britain's plans to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions.

On October 18, the Russian State Duma withdrew the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

The United States is rethinking its nuclear capabilities and preparing to contain conflicts in Europe and Asia, because of the threats from China and Russia.

On April 3, 2024, Staet Secretary Antony Blinken said that Biden wants to avoid war with Russia, but the use of nuclear weapons would be "a complete change."