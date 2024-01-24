Il-76 crash near Belgorod: Ukraine's General Staff hints at involvement of Armed Forces

Il-76 used by Russians to deliver ammunition and missiles to Belgorod for strikes on Kharkiv and its region

Il-76 (Photo: Russian media)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to destroy delivery means and control the airspace to eliminate the terrorist threat, including on the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced amid reports of the crash of a Russian Il-76 aircraft in the Belgorod Oblast.

The military added an "important" tag to their post, stating that "the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking all measures to protect Ukraine and its citizens."

The General Staff reminded that in the last week, the Russian army carried out 19 missile strikes on the Kharkiv Oblast, launching 26 missiles from the S-300 missile system and three Iskander ballistic missiles.

As a result of the recent shelling by Russia, 16 residents of the Kharkiv Oblast were killed, the military added.

"To reduce the missile threat, the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only control airspace but also closely monitor the launch points of missiles and their supply logistics, especially with the use of military transport aviation," the message reads.

The press service of the General Staff emphasized that the recorded intensity of shelling is "directly related to the increase in the number of military transport aircraft recently directed to the Belgorod airfield."

