General Staff confirms eavesdropping device discovered in one of Zaluzhnyi's offices

Valery Zaluzhny (Photo: OP)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that it had discovered listening devices in the offices designated for the work of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, according to the post published by the press service of the body on Facebook.

"Yesterday, during a scheduled inspection of the premises, elements of equipment for removing information were discovered in one of the deployment locations," the message reads.

The General Staff confirmed that listening devices were in the offices where Zaluzhnyi could have appeared.

No means of accumulating information or means of remote transmission of audio recordings were found.

In order to find out the circumstances under which it happened, their consequences and those involved, the General Staff turned to the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the discovered device was in a non-working state. Yesterday, the SBU opened criminal proceedings under the article on the illegal acquisition, sale or use of special technical means of obtaining information.

