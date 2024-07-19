Georgia's relations with EU to improve after end of war in Ukraine, says PM Kobakhidze

Irakli Kobakhidze believes that the war in Ukraine will end "in a year at most"

Irakli Kobakhidze (Photo: Irakli Gedenidze/EPA)

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze believes that relations between Tbilisi and Brussels will improve after the end of the war in Ukraine, the politician said following the summit of the European Political Community in Britain, News-Georgia reports.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Kobakhidze said that during the event he discussed the relations between Georgia and the European Union with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"My general impression is this: as soon as the global situation in the region changes and calms down, the attitude towards Georgia will change significantly. This process will begin even before that, but a lot will depend on when the political situation in the region calms down," the Georgian prime minister said.

He considers the end of the war in Ukraine to be the main condition for stabilizing the situation in the region.

"We very much hope that the war in Ukraine will end in a maximum of a year, accordingly, the situation in the region will calm down, and this will have a positive effect on the political situation in our region and on the attitude towards Georgia," Kobakhidze concluded.

On July 9, the EU ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski said that the EU suspended the country's accession to the bloc, and also froze 30 million euros allocated to support the state in the field of defense.

Former Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Gia Getsadze in a comment for LIGA.net said that the EU has not opened negotiations with Georgia and one of the main arguments is the adoption of the law on "foreign agents".