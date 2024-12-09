German Chancellor candidate proposes European contact group to end war in Ukraine

Friedrich Merz (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's opposition CDU/CSU bloc and candidate for Chancellor of Germany, has proposed creating a European contact group to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly amid potential changes in U.S. leadership. He made the suggestion during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Merz emphasized the need for allies to do everything possible to end the war swiftly. He suggested that a change in U.S. leadership could "create a new situation," and Europe must be prepared.

The German politician said that in the "coming weeks and months," individual peace proposals from various countries should be minimized in favor of a unified European stance.

"I propose forming a contact group comprising Germany, France, Poland, and the United Kingdom—four major European and NATO nations—to exchange views and jointly develop a common vision alongside the United States," Merz stated, urging for the swift establishment of such a group.