German Defense Minister Pistorius arrives in Kyiv unannounced

On Tuesday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is visiting the Ukrainian capital.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made an unannounced visit to Kyiv for talks with the Ukrainian government, reported the German news agency DPA on Tuesday.

The visit was not announced due to security concerns.

According to DW, Pistorius stated, "It is important for me to show with this trip that we continue to actively support Ukraine. This is a signal that Germany, as the largest NATO country in Europe, stands by Ukraine."

On January 9, Der Spiegel reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz allegedly blocked €3 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

However, on January 13, Pistorius refuted this claim and announced that a new aid package for Ukraine has been prepared.