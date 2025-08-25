According to the German Foreign Minister, about 30 countries are now ready to provide Kyiv with security guarantees

Johann Wadephul (Photo: facebook.com/johann.wadephul)

Ukraine will need security guarantees from its allies "that are very close to what is similar to NATO membership." This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl on August 24,, reports Deutsche Welle.

"We cannot demand that Ukraine seriously think about territorial concessions unless it receives at least real security guarantees from as many states as possible that at least the rest (of Ukrainian territory) will be safe," the German minister emphasized .

He believes that if the allies insist on such security guarantees, they will be able to convince the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to Vadefull, this "will not pose any threat to Russia itself," and for Europe it could mean "having peace again" on its territory.

The German Foreign Minister noted that he expects a large number of countries to be ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees after the end of hostilities. He believes that the number of such countries should be expanded beyond Europe. According to Wadefuhl, about 30 countries have already expressed their readiness to support Ukraine.

Violation of the security guarantees will be considered a new attack on Ukraine, the minister emphasized. At the same time, he warned that the peace treaty between Ukraine and Russia should not be to the detriment of Kyiv.

"Putin needs to stop his aggressive war against Ukraine and come to the negotiating table. Otherwise, he should reckon with our resolute resistance on the side of Ukraine," Vadeful said .