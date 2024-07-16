German government rejects opposition's call for transfer of combat aircraft to Ukrainian army

German army fighter (Photo: Tons Kalnins/EPA)

The German federal government has rejected the opposition's call to provide fighter jets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as the Bundeswehr does not have F-16s in service, said the spokesman of the German government, Steffen Hebestreit, quoted by Tagesschau.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The German government does not support the call of the leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union, Friedrich Merz, to start supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine.

"It makes no sense to transfer different types of fighter jets to Ukraine. Even if the fighters may look similar from the outside, they are very different in handling. And this involves long-term training," Hebestreit added.

German troops use Eurofighter Typhoon multipurpose fighters. These aircraft are also in service with Britain, Italy, Spain, Austria, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

On July 15, Merz spoke in favor of increased support for Kyiv from Berlin, in particular for the supply of combat aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He believes that Germany should help Ukraine restore sovereignty over its own airspace.

On July 10, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Denmark and the Netherlands had begun transferring Western F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv.

On the same day, Norway announced the transfer of six F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

On July 14, the President's Office reported that Ukraine and Sweden are again negotiating the provision of Saab JAS-39 Gripen fighters to Kyiv.