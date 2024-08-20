German president calls on Hungary to preserve unity of European Union with regard to Ukraine

Frank-Walter Steinmeier believes that the role of the country presiding over the EU Council is to "strengthen unity within the European Union"

Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Photo: Noemi Bruzak/EPA)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on the Hungarian authorities to maintain cohesion in the European Union, and also emphasized the importance of a united position of Brussels in support of Kyiv, Deutsche Welle reports.

On Monday, Steinmeier visited the Hungarian city of Sopron, where he met with the President of Hungary, Tamás Sulyok. During the negotiations, the German leader noted that the role of the country currently presiding over the EU Council is to "strengthen unity within the European Union and promote constructive joint solutions for our common future topics."

Steinmeier expressed hope that Hungary "will accept and fulfill this role." In particular, he pointed out the need to adhere to a common line in matters of aid to Ukraine, which is defending itself from Russian aggression.

"We should leave no room for doubt that NATO and the EU are united in their support for Ukraine," the German president said.

On July 23, EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell, responding to Viktor Orban's accusations, said that the European Union does not pursue a "pro-war" policy towards Ukraine, but helps it defend itself against Russian aggression.

On July 29, Poland's deputy foreign minister, Władysław Bartoszewski, offered Orban to leave the EU and create an alliance with Vladimir Putin. This is how he responded to the statements of the Hungarian prime minister, who criticized the "wrong" policy of the EU and the West, as well as the "hypocrisy" of Poland.

On the same day, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Hungary looks more and more isolated in the European Union, and Budapest's position "annoys" other EU members.