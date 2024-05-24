Germany and Denmark deliver 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine, including HIMARS systems

Leopard 1 A5 (Photo: EPA)

Germany has delivered a new military aid package to Ukraine's defense forces, including tanks, machine guns and other weapons, according to the updated aid list on the German government's website.

Together with Denmark, Germany is providing an additional 10 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, bringing the total number of tanks delivered to 40.

The package also includes:

→ Three HIMARS missile systems;

→ 20 MG 3 machine guns for Leopard 2, Marder, and Dachs vehicles;

→ 8,500 155mm rounds;

→ 20 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

→ 34 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones;

→ One BEAVER bridge-laying tank with spare parts;

→ One DACHS armored engineer vehicle;

→ One Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle with spare parts;

→ Four WISENT 1 mine clearing tanks with spare parts;

→ Two mine plows;

→ 16 Zetros tankers;

→ 400 LED lamps;

→ 530 MK 556 assault rifles;

→ 80 HLR 338 precision rifles with 60,000 rounds of ammunition;

→ 111 CR 308 rifles;

→ 1.8 million rounds of firearm ammunition.

