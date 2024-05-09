Germany to buy three HIMARS for Ukraine – Defense Minister

Pistorius made the announcement during his visit to the United States

Himars (Photo: EPA)

Germany will buy three HIMARS missile systems for Ukraine, said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, as reported by t-online.

The three systems will come from the U.S. Armed Forces and will be delivered to Ukraine.

Pistorius made the statement during his visit to the USA.

The M142 HIMARS is an American multifunctional missile system capable of striking with a salvo of six missiles or an operational-tactical missile.

In 2022, Ukraine was supplied with HIMARS and GMLRS rounds that can fly up to 70 km, twice the 155 mm M777 howitzer range. In 2023 and 2024, the United States supplied Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles (with a range of up to 300 km). At the same time, Ukraine promised not to use HIMARS to strike deep into Russia.

