New German military aid package to Ukraine includes 12 APCs, IRIS-T radars, drones

Germany handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which included a dozen armored personnel carriers, radars for the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system, sets of winter uniforms and drones, reads the message of the German government.

The new military aid package includes:

→ 12 armored personnel carriers – in addition to the 4 transferred earlier (already 16 in total);

→ two TRML-4D air surveillance radars (for the IRIS-T air defense system) for monitoring the airspace (in addition to the 4 previously transferred);

→ seven Primoco ONE reconnaissance drones;

→ two AMPS self-protection systems for helicopters;

→ five more unmanned surface vessels (in addition to the 15 transferred earlier);

→ 12 MAN TGS trucks;

→ four truck tractor trains 8x8 and 4 semi-trailers (now 75 and 70, respectively);

→ 32 SatCom satellite terminals (already 230 in total);

→ 10,000 safety glasses from the stocks of the Bundeswehr and industrial warehouses;

→ 30,000 winter clothing sets;

→ one PCB 3D printer.

Berlin also promised to hand over 25 more Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Recently, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country is preparing a "winter" aid package for Ukraine, which will include Patriot, Iris-T6, Gepard and other air defense systems.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, announced "good news" from Germany.

On October 20, Germany announced new military aid to Ukraine: the package included three Gepard anti-aircraft guns, reconnaissance drones, equipment, smoke and illuminating ammunition.

Previously, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukroboronprom and the German arms concern Rheinmetall have created a joint venture for the maintenance and repair of Western equipment. The legal entity has already been registered.

